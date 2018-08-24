SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts' first resort casino with expansive gambling and entertainment options is opening with a flourish.

MGM Springfield is hosting festivities Friday to mark the official opening of the casino complex, including a downtown procession with Budweiser Clydesdale horses and other entertainment.

Doors officially open 11 a.m.

The 14-acre (5.6-hectare) gambling, hotel, entertainment and retail facility spans three city blocks and is considered the first of its kind for the state.

A more modest slots parlor has been open south of Boston since 2015 and Wynn Resorts promises to open a $2 billion casino development north of Boston next year.

The Native American tribes that operate Connecticut's Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun resorts also are proposing a Hartford-area casino to directly compete with MGM Springfield.

Massachusetts legalized casino gambling seven years ago.