TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – According to recent statistics by the Ministry of the Interior, the highest ratio of young adult home ownership in Taiwan is Hsinchu County, and the lowest ratio is Taipei City.

Hsinchu County has the highest level of young adult home ownership in Taiwan at 27.3 percent. On the other end, Taipei City has the lowest level of young adult home ownership, at 12.02 percent.

The statistics were released by the Department of Land Administration, Ministry of Interior on August 21, based on housing statistics from the end of last year. The department suggested house prices may be an indicator of home ownership by young people.

Taiwan's three municipalities of highest home ownership by people under 40 are Hsinchu County (27.30%), Hsinchu City (23.77%), and Kinmen County (23.68%).

Taiwan's three municipalities of lowest home ownership by people under 40 are Taipei City (12.02%), Penghu County (12.42%), and Keelung City (16.68%).

Housing prices in Hsinchu City and County are relatively cheaper than in Taipei, and many young professionals work in the area due to the Hsinchu Science Park. The area is well set up for home ownership, due to proliferation of good schools, amenities, and high paying jobs, reported FTV.