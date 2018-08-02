  1. Home
Netflix making film on experience of Taiwanese in US, directed by Alan Yang

'Tigertail' will tell the story of an immigrant family, spanning generations and continents, from 1950's Taiwan to modern day NYC

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/24 12:01
Alan Yang received an Emmy for work on "Master of None" (Image from IMDB)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following immediately on the opening success of “Crazy Rich Asians” this month, a new big-budget film focused on the lives of Taiwanese immigrants moving and growing up in New York City has been announced.

The Netflix drama, entitled “Tigertail,” will be directed by Taiwanese-American director Alan Yang, and is reportedly based on some events of his family’s history. It will begin filming at the end of August in Taiwan and New York.

The lead roles of the film will be played by John Cho (“Harold and Kumar”) and Christine Ko (“The Great Indoors”). Veteran Hong Kong actor Tzi Ma (“Arrival”) is also taking a part in the film.

The Hollywood Reporter describes the film as a “multi-generational story…spanning continents and generations from 1950’s Taiwan to present day New York City.”

The production team includes some outstanding talents including Executive Producers Peter Pastorelli (“Beasts of No Nation”) and David Lee (“Life of Pi”).  Others reportedly involved in the project are Charles D. King, Kim Roth, and Poppy Hanks, reports Variety.

Director Alan Yang was raised in California, and is the son of Taiwanese parents who immigrated to the U.S. He was a writer for the popular TV sitcom “Parks and Recreation” and also recently received an Emmy for his work on the Netflix series “Master of None.”
