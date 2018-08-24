  1. Home
BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/08/24 10:19
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 109 429 103 146 .340
JMartinez Bos 122 466 95 155 .333
Altuve Hou 106 415 64 136 .328
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Segura Sea 117 483 78 152 .315
Trout LAA 109 372 82 115 .309
MSmith TB 116 374 50 115 .307
Merrifield KC 124 487 60 149 .306
Brantley Cle 114 455 73 137 .301
Benintendi Bos 121 468 90 139 .297
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 38; JMartinez, Boston, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 33; Stanton, New York, 32; NCruz, Seattle, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 27; Betts, Boston, 27.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 109; KDavis, Oakland, 102; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 85; Bogaerts, Boston, 82; Haniger, Seattle, 81; Stanton, New York, 81; NCruz, Seattle, 79; 3 tied at 78.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 16-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 16-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 15-5; Porcello, Boston, 15-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Sale, Boston, 12-4; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Bauer, Cleveland, 12-6.