Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Boston
|000
|061
|00x—7
|12
|0
Plutko, Cimber (5), O.Perez (5), Tomlin (6) and R.Perez; Price, Thornburg (9) and Leon. W_Price 14-6. L_Plutko 4-4.
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|020—2
|8
|1
|Detroit
|000
|203
|20x—7
|10
|0
Shields, Burr (7) and Narvaez; Boyd, VerHagen (7), Coleman (8), Reininger (9) and Greiner. W_Boyd 8-11. L_Shields 5-15. HRs_Chicago, Rondon (4). Detroit, Castellanos (19), Mahtook (3), Rodriguez (1).
___
|Kansas City
|100
|020
|000—3
|7
|2
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|101—4
|11
|0
D.Duffy, McCarthy (6), Hill (7), Newberry (7), Maurer (8), Flynn (9) and S.Perez; Glasnow, Kolarek (6), Alvarado (8), Romo (9) and Sucre, Perez. W_Romo 3-3. L_Flynn 3-5.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|001
|100
|010—3
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|100—1
|5
|0
Bumgarner, W.Smith (9) and Hundley; deGrom, Bashlor (7), D.Smith (9) and Mesoraco, Plawecki. W_Bumgarner 5-5. L_deGrom 8-8. Sv_W.Smith (11). HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (14). New York, Frazier (14).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|200—2
|3
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
Nola, Neshek (9) and Alfaro; Scherzer, Suero (8), Holland (9) and Kieboom, Wieters. W_Nola 15-3. L_Scherzer 16-6. Sv_Neshek (4). HRs_Philadelphia, Herrera (20).
___
|San Diego
|000
|001
|200—3
|9
|0
|Colorado
|000
|011
|002—4
|7
|1
Lucchesi, Wingenter (7), Castillo (8), Stammen (8), Yates (9) and Ellis; Freeland, Shaw (7), McGee (7), Rusin (9) and Iannetta. W_Rusin 1-2. L_Yates 4-3. HRs_San Diego, Renfroe (15). Colorado, Dahl (7), Desmond (20).