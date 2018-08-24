Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Cleveland 000 000 000—0 5 0 Boston 000 061 00x—7 12 0

Plutko, Cimber (5), O.Perez (5), Tomlin (6) and R.Perez; Price, Thornburg (9) and Leon. W_Price 14-6. L_Plutko 4-4.

___

Chicago 000 000 020—2 8 1 Detroit 000 203 20x—7 10 0

Shields, Burr (7) and Narvaez; Boyd, VerHagen (7), Coleman (8), Reininger (9) and Greiner. W_Boyd 8-11. L_Shields 5-15. HRs_Chicago, Rondon (4). Detroit, Castellanos (19), Mahtook (3), Rodriguez (1).

___

Kansas City 100 020 000—3 7 2 Tampa Bay 002 000 101—4 11 0

D.Duffy, McCarthy (6), Hill (7), Newberry (7), Maurer (8), Flynn (9) and S.Perez; Glasnow, Kolarek (6), Alvarado (8), Romo (9) and Sucre, Perez. W_Romo 3-3. L_Flynn 3-5.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE San Francisco 001 100 010—3 5 0 New York 000 000 100—1 5 0

Bumgarner, W.Smith (9) and Hundley; deGrom, Bashlor (7), D.Smith (9) and Mesoraco, Plawecki. W_Bumgarner 5-5. L_deGrom 8-8. Sv_W.Smith (11). HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (14). New York, Frazier (14).

___

Philadelphia 000 000 200—2 3 0 Washington 000 000 000—0 5 0

Nola, Neshek (9) and Alfaro; Scherzer, Suero (8), Holland (9) and Kieboom, Wieters. W_Nola 15-3. L_Scherzer 16-6. Sv_Neshek (4). HRs_Philadelphia, Herrera (20).

___

San Diego 000 001 200—3 9 0 Colorado 000 011 002—4 7 1

Lucchesi, Wingenter (7), Castillo (8), Stammen (8), Yates (9) and Ellis; Freeland, Shaw (7), McGee (7), Rusin (9) and Iannetta. W_Rusin 1-2. L_Yates 4-3. HRs_San Diego, Renfroe (15). Colorado, Dahl (7), Desmond (20).