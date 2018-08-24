TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As a tropical depression continues to pound Taiwan, a heavy rain advisory has been issued by the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) for 18 counties and cities, with 12 under extremely heavy to extremely torrential rain advisories.

According to the CWB, the weather today will be very unstable due to a tropical depression which is stubbornly lingering over Taiwan. A rare extremely torrential rain advisory has been issued for Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, Pingtung County and Penghu County.

A torrential rain advisory has been issued for Miaoli County, Taichung City, and Taitung County, while a heavy rain advisory has been issued for New Taipei City, Yilan County, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City and Hualien County. That essentially leaves only Taipei City, Keelung City, Kinmen County and Liengchiang County as the only areas that are expected to be relatively unscathed from the massive deluge, but even those areas are under a strong wind advisory that is in place for all of Taiwan.

According to the CWB, a phenomenal amount of rain has fallen in a short period of time, with 88 stations having accumulated more than 500 mm of precipitation since 9:10 a.m. yesterday. Most of the deluge has been concentrated in the four counties and cities of Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Chiayi County and Tainan City, with 6 stations in these areas recording a whopping 700 mm of rain.

The total accumulated rainfall in Lucao Township in Chiayi County reached 759 millimeters, while the county's Yizhu Township recorded 732 millimeters.



CWB advisories for rain and wind across Taiwan.