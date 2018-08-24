TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As extremely heavy rains pound Taiwan, many counties and cities in southern and central Taiwan have started to announce the suspension of work and classes.

Thus far, the following closures have been announced due to flooding or the potential of flooding.

Changhua County

Work and classes canceled today

Taichung City

Work and classes canceled today

Yunlin County

Work and classes canceled today

Nantou County

Work and classes canceled today

Work and classes as usual tomorrow

Chiayi City

Work and classes canceled today

Chiayi County

Work and classes canceled today

Tainnan City

Work and classes canceled today

Kaohsiung City

Work and classes canceled today

Pingtung County

Work and classes as usual today

Shizi Township: Work and classes canceled today

For more information on official closures, please check the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration, Executive Yuan website.