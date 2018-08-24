TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As extremely heavy rains pound Taiwan, many counties and cities in southern and central Taiwan have started to announce the suspension of work and classes.
Thus far, the following closures have been announced due to flooding or the potential of flooding.
Changhua County
- Work and classes canceled today
Taichung City
- Work and classes canceled today
Yunlin County
- Work and classes canceled today
Nantou County
- Work and classes canceled today
- Work and classes as usual tomorrow
Chiayi City
- Work and classes canceled today
Chiayi County
- Work and classes canceled today
Tainnan City
- Work and classes canceled today
Kaohsiung City
- Work and classes canceled today
Pingtung County
- Work and classes as usual today
- Shizi Township: Work and classes canceled today
For more information on official closures, please check the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration, Executive Yuan website.