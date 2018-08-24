  1. Home
  2. Society

8 Taiwan counties, cities announce work and class cancellations due to torrential rain

8 Taiwan counties and cities announce work and class cancellations has tropical depression hammers island

  1209
By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/24 09:34
NOAA satellite image of tropical depression lashing Taiwan.

NOAA satellite image of tropical depression lashing Taiwan.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As extremely heavy rains pound Taiwan, many counties and cities in southern and central Taiwan have started to announce the suspension of work and classes. 

Thus far, the following closures have been announced due to flooding or the potential of flooding. 

Changhua County 

  • Work and classes canceled today

Taichung City

  • Work and classes canceled today

Yunlin County

  • Work and classes canceled today

Nantou County

  • Work and classes canceled today
  • Work and classes as usual tomorrow

Chiayi City 

  • Work and classes canceled today

Chiayi County 

  • Work and classes canceled today

Tainnan City

  • Work and classes canceled today

Kaohsiung City

  • Work and classes canceled today

Pingtung County

  • Work and classes as usual today
  • Shizi Township: Work and classes canceled today

For more information on official closures, please check the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration, Executive Yuan website
closures
cancellations
torrential rain

RELATED ARTICLES

Work, classes, THSR suspended in southern Taiwan as heavy rains pound island
Work, classes, THSR suspended in southern Taiwan as heavy rains pound island
2018/08/23 17:24
Typhoon Jongdari causes flight disruptions
Typhoon Jongdari causes flight disruptions
2018/07/27 22:50
Tropical Storm Ampil causes flight disruptions at Taoyuan Airport, Taiwan
Tropical Storm Ampil causes flight disruptions at Taoyuan Airport, Taiwan
2018/07/21 09:59
New Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Yilan, Miaoli declare typhoon holiday, business as usual in Taipei
New Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Yilan, Miaoli declare typhoon holiday, business as usual in Taipei
2018/07/10 22:38
Cities, counties across northern Taiwan announce closures this afternoon for Typhoon Maria
Cities, counties across northern Taiwan announce closures this afternoon for Typhoon Maria
2018/07/10 10:24