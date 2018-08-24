CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia appears set to get its sixth change of prime minister in 11 years, which would continue an era of extraordinary political instability.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop is among the favorites and would be Australia's second female prime minister.

Other favorites include Treasurer Scott Morrison and the only declared challenger Peter Dutton, a former cabinet minister.

Dutton supporter Mathias Cormann says he is confident that the meeting of lawmakers in the conservative Liberal Party will go ahead. A complication had been finding 43 lawmakers to sign a petition demanding a change of leader.

Beleaguered Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull demanded the signatures as proof that most of his government had lost faith in him.

Turnbull won't contest the leadership ballot.