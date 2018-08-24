MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City has struggled for decades to restore the lake that once dominated the high mountain valley where it is located, but critics say a $15.7 billion project to build a new airport will hurt hopes of its restoration.

Experts say the government is already draining Lake Nabor Carrillo, a shallow 2,265 acres (917 hectare) lake that provides a major habitat for migratory birds. The new Mexico City airport is about one-third built, right next to the lake.

Birds sometimes fly into jet engines, making large populations incompatible with airports.

Ex-environment secretary Jose Luis Luege said Wednesday the government hid the impact the airport would have on the lake.

Mexico City was founded in 1315 on an island in the lake, which has steadily been drained since the Spanish conquest.