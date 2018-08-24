Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Cleveland 000 000 000—0 5 0 Boston 000 061 00x—7 12 0

Plutko, Cimber (5), O.Perez (5), Tomlin (6) and R.Perez; Price, Thornburg (9) and Leon. W_Price 14-6. L_Plutko 4-4.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE San Francisco 001 100 010—3 5 0 New York 000 000 100—1 5 0

Bumgarner, W.Smith (9) and Hundley; deGrom, Bashlor (7), D.Smith (9) and Mesoraco, Plawecki. W_Bumgarner 5-5. L_deGrom 8-8. Sv_W.Smith (11). HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (14). New York, Frazier (14).

___

Philadelphia 000 000 200—2 3 0 Washington 000 000 000—0 5 0

Nola, Neshek (9) and Alfaro; Scherzer, Suero (8), Holland (9) and Kieboom, Wieters. W_Nola 15-3. L_Scherzer 16-6. Sv_Neshek (4). HRs_Philadelphia, Herrera (20).