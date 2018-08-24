Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Boston
|000
|061
|00x—7
|12
|0
Plutko, Cimber (5), O.Perez (5), Tomlin (6) and R.Perez; Price, Thornburg (9) and Leon. W_Price 14-6. L_Plutko 4-4.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|001
|100
|010—3
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|100—1
|5
|0
Bumgarner, W.Smith (9) and Hundley; deGrom, Bashlor (7), D.Smith (9) and Mesoraco, Plawecki. W_Bumgarner 5-5. L_deGrom 8-8. Sv_W.Smith (11). HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (14). New York, Frazier (14).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|200—2
|3
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
Nola, Neshek (9) and Alfaro; Scherzer, Suero (8), Holland (9) and Kieboom, Wieters. W_Nola 15-3. L_Scherzer 16-6. Sv_Neshek (4). HRs_Philadelphia, Herrera (20).