PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — Back in the FedEx Cup playoffs for the first time in five years, Tiger Woods was stuck in neutral.

Kevin Tway, Jamie Lovemark and Vaughn Taylor each opened with a 5-under 66 and shared the early lead Thursday at The Northern Trust. Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka were among those another shot behind, even though they reached 67 along much different paths.

Woods had two birdies, two bogeys, 14 pars and a 71 that left him in the middle of the pack.

This is the first of four playoff events in the PGA Tour's postseason, with the field trimmed each week until 30 are left to play for the $10 million prize in Atlanta.

Woods was in position off the tee, but never felt comfortable taking on the pin.