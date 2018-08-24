NEW YORK (AP) — Emmy nominee Millie Bobby Brown continues to show wisdom beyond her years. The 14-year old "Stranger Things" star is no stranger to social media trolls. She hopes young people can "rise above the hate" and "not let anyone change you."

Earlier this summer, Brown deactivated her Twitter account after being harassed online. She no longer looks at online comments and remains active on Instagram.

Brown received a supporting actress nod for her role as Eleven in "Stranger Things." Though the Netflix series won't return until next summer, Brown provided a shred about the third season. She says it'll have "everything the fans want" by showing "a crazy moment for each character."