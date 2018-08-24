UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council says a political settlement in Burundi is crucial ahead of elections in 2020 and is urging all parties, especially the government, to participate "actively and unconditionally" in an inter-Burundian dialogue.

The council reiterated its concern at the slow pace of talks and stressed in a statement Wednesday night that "dialogue is the only viable process for a sustainable political settlement in Burundi."

Council members urged "all relevant parties, including national, regional and international actors" to ensure a successful new round of negotiations.

The Security Council said it expects the 2020 elections to be "free, fair, transparent, peaceful and fully inclusive" and emphasized that "considerable improvements to the political and human rights situation ... are necessary to enable credible elections."