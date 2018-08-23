Burned houses are seen through a gutted window frame one month after a deadly wildfire tore through holiday homes near Athens, on at the seaside area
Candles and other objects to honor the people who lost their lives one month after a deadly wildfire tore through holiday homes near Athens, on at the
Woodcutter Vagelis Dousikos 40, carves burned pine trees at the back yard of a destroyed house one month after a deadly wildfire tore through holiday
A destroyed house stand near the sea one month after a deadly wildfire tore through holiday homes near Athens, on at the seaside area of Mati, on Wedn
Burned trees stand next to a recently paint roadside shrine one month after a deadly wildfire tore through holiday homes near Athens, on at the seasid
A damaged house stands amongst burned pine trees one month after a deadly wildfire tore through holiday homes near Athens, at the seaside area Agios A
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A senior German scientist who will lead an independent inquiry into last month's deadly Greek wildfire says fires are expected to pose a greater threat worldwide in the coming decades.
Johann Goldammer, who heads the Global Fire Monitoring Center at Germany's Max Planck Institute for Chemistry, met with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Athens on Thursday after agreeing to head the inquiry into Greece's deadly July 23 wildfire.
The blaze killed 96 people and gutted hundreds of homes in a seaside area near Athens.
Goldammer says that climate change, growing cities and changes in land use and commercial agriculture have created an increased the risk of deadly wildfires globally.