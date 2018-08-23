PHUKET, Thailand (AP) — A two-day memorial observance in Thailand for a group of 47 Chinese visitors who died when their tour boat sank in bad weather has concluded with a candlelight ceremony.

Thursday's mass merit-making included a prayer session led by a Buddhist monk, meditation and shared vegetarian meals.

Two tour boats sank off Thailand's southern resort island of Phuket on July 5. Tourists from one boat were rescued, while the sinking of the double-decker tour boat Phoenix left 47 Chinese tourists dead.

Visitors to Thailand from China totaled more than 9.8 million people in 2017, constituting the largest share by country of a record 35.38 million foreign tourists in all.