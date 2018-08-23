LONDON (AP) — The husband of detained British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says she has been allowed to leave an Iranian prison for three days.

Richard Ratcliffe says his wife was released from Evin prison Thursday morning and has been reunited with her 4-year-old daughter Gabriella.

He says Zaghari-Ratcliffe's lawyer is hopeful the period of release can be extended.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested during a holiday with her toddler daughter in April 2016. Iranian authorities accuse her of plotting against the government. Her family denies this, saying says she was in Iran to visit family.

A former employee of the BBC World Service Trust, Zaghari-Ratcliffe was working for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news agency.