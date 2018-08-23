WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

Mohamed Salah had just finished the season as the Premier League's top scorer and been presented with the Golden Boot at Anfield when he was asked if he would replicate his record-breaking exploits. Speaking on the field to Liverpool's adoring crowd, Salah said with a smile: "I will, don't worry." By Steve Douglas. SENT: 715 words, photos.

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — After finishing the first half of the Formula One season strongly with Mercedes, defending champion Lewis Hamilton opened a 24-point lead over Sebastian Vettel. With nine races left the Ferrari driver needs to start clawing back the lead quickly, starting at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

BARCELONA, Spain — With Chris Froome opting not to defend his title, former champions Vincenzo Nibali and Nairo Quintana will be favored to win the Spanish Vuelta, which starts on Saturday. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1800 GMT.

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Oksana Chusovitina continued her quest to compete at an eighth Olympics by winning a silver medal in the vault at the Asian Games at the age of 43. By John Pye. SENT: 450 words, photos.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State suspended coach Urban Meyer for three games on Wednesday night for mishandling repeated professional and behavioral problems of an assistant coach, with investigators finding Meyer protected his protege for years through domestic violence allegations, a drug problem and poor job performance. By Mitch Stacy. SENT: 1,205 words, photos.

BARCELONA, Spain — With a hat trick in his debut, Andre Silva proved to be exactly what Sevilla sports director Joaquin Caparros was looking for when he signed him on loan from AC Milan this month. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 610 words, photos.

BERLIN — Despite a change of coach, Bayern Munich and the rest of the Bundesliga expect the outcome to be the same. With the league resuming Friday, the Bavarian powerhouse looks set to extend its Bundesliga record run to seven straight titles. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 650 words.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Rookie Peralta helps Brewers blank Reds. SENT: 1,990 words, photos.

