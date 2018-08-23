CORRECTS DAY TO 22, NOT 28 - Contractor David Meyer pushes a plywood board into place over a window in preparation of the approaching strong winds of
Beach goers frolic on Waikiki Beach, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Honolulu. Hurricane Lane has weakened as it approaches Hawaii but was still expected
In this photo taken Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, Jodi Nishida and Sam Delovio push along plyboard they purchased at a City Mill store before the arrival of
This NASA satellite natural-color image made at at 10:45 a.m. Hawaii Standard Time (20:45 GMT) on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, shows Hurricane Lane as a po
In this photo taken Tuesday, August 21, 2018, lines form at a gas station before the arrival of a hurricane in Honolulu. Hurricane Lane has weakened a
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 shows Hurricane Lane south of Hawaii. The National Weather Service's Central Pacif
This image provided by NASA on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 shows Hurricane Lane as seen from the International Space Station. The National Weather Servic
Loren, right, and Ruby Aquino, of Honolulu, load water into their car ahead of Hurricane Lane, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 in Honolulu. Hurricane Lane ha
With several monitor displaying hurricane information in several different languages behind them, two women sit at a desk inside a Waikiki hotel, Wedn
Rudy Kok, left, and Mary Kok pull their dingy out out of the harbor to secure to their sailing boat in preparation of Hurricane Lane, Wednesday, Aug.
A man fills up his truck as other vehicles line up behind for gasoline at a Costco in preparation for Hurricane Lane, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Kap
A woman fills up her car as other vehicles line up behind her for gasoline at a Costco in preparation for Hurricane Lane, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in
HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on Hurricane Lane (all times local):
3 a.m.
President Donald J. Trump has issued a disaster declaration for Hawaii as residents prepare to deal with Hurricane Lane.
Trump issued the declaration on Wednesday. It authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate disaster relief efforts with the state.
Hurricane Lane was forecast to continue its northwest turn into the islands Thursday. That would make it the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992.
Officials opened shelters on the Big Island and the islands of Maui, Molokai and Lanai on Wednesday. They urged those needing to use the Molokai shelter to get there soon because of concerns the main highway could become impassable.
Three inches of rain fell in three hours on the Big Island on Wednesday.
8 p.m.
As emergency shelters opened, rain began to pour and cellphone alerts went out, the approaching hurricane started to feel real for Hawaii residents.
Those who lived in Hawaii when Iniki hit said they remember the "pandemonium" and were boarding up their houses and stockpiling water.
