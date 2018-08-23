Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, August 23, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;81;72;More clouds than sun;81;74;SW;8;86%;76%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;104;87;Partly sunny;105;88;N;7;53%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;99;71;Sunny and breezy;99;70;W;15;40%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and nice;81;67;Mostly sunny;82;66;ESE;7;52%;2%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;73;56;A shower or two;65;52;SW;16;61%;82%;4

Anchorage, United States;Occasional rain;58;52;A shower or two;62;51;S;6;75%;66%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;97;70;Sunny and nice;94;69;WSW;8;17%;2%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, nice;80;58;A few showers;73;50;WNW;9;62%;94%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;68;Showers and t-storms;79;44;SSW;16;71%;60%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;91;75;Mostly sunny;89;71;SSW;9;50%;5%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;58;48;A shower in places;59;50;WSW;14;57%;55%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;109;81;Sunny and hot;112;84;WNW;13;18%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;92;74;Clouds rolling in;93;74;SSW;9;57%;44%;12

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;82;68;Cloudy;82;68;W;10;65%;44%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers this morning;94;80;A stray thunderstorm;92;79;W;9;68%;55%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;87;72;A t-storm in spots;84;71;ESE;10;67%;66%;7

Beijing, China;Sunshine, warm, nice;88;70;Warm with sunshine;86;68;W;5;53%;14%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;93;68;Partly sunny, warm;92;67;SE;7;42%;9%;7

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny and hot;93;66;Cooler with a shower;77;57;WNW;9;56%;56%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;66;48;Partly sunny;67;47;ESE;8;62%;44%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun and clouds;84;57;Partly sunny;85;58;NE;9;36%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;91;67;A shower or t-storm;85;64;WNW;6;63%;67%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;75;57;A shower in places;66;48;WSW;8;60%;73%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;87;62;Partly sunny;87;64;SE;5;44%;6%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny and hot;90;66;A t-storm in spots;91;66;SSE;6;50%;64%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;62;51;Rain and drizzle;57;40;S;11;77%;61%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;85;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;65;NW;5;49%;84%;10

Busan, South Korea;Rain and wind;88;79;Partly sunny, windy;88;76;SW;18;71%;44%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and warm;98;75;Sunny and very warm;99;75;N;8;38%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;65;46;Plenty of sunshine;65;47;WNW;6;70%;40%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a t-storm;82;66;A shower or t-storm;83;68;SE;3;64%;80%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;99;81;Some sun;97;80;S;6;62%;44%;6

Chicago, United States;Sunny and pleasant;80;66;Showers and t-storms;72;67;S;14;78%;83%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;87;79;Inc. clouds;85;78;SW;10;74%;55%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;60;A passing shower;67;53;WSW;10;67%;63%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;87;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;80;WSW;4;77%;66%;5

Dallas, United States;Abundant sunshine;98;79;Sunny and hot;99;79;SSE;10;52%;4%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun, nice;86;69;A shower in the a.m.;87;69;SE;10;71%;59%;9

Delhi, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;79;SSW;7;76%;80%;4

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;88;59;Mostly sunny;89;62;S;6;24%;5%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;83;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;80;SE;10;72%;73%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;95;69;Some sun;86;68;WSW;5;59%;36%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;62;47;A shower in the p.m.;59;44;W;15;71%;57%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;93;62;Mostly sunny;90;62;NE;7;23%;3%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;81;69;Mostly sunny;84;68;SSE;4;66%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;96;79;A t-storm in spots;91;80;NNE;5;80%;73%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;81;55;Sunny;81;54;ENE;6;32%;4%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;73;A t-storm in spots;88;74;ESE;4;71%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;71;59;Spotty showers;73;61;S;13;69%;94%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A heavy thunderstorm;91;77;A t-storm or two;89;78;SW;10;83%;72%;6

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;81;A stray thunderstorm;92;80;SW;6;71%;78%;4

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;87;76;Rain and wind;85;77;SSE;40;80%;89%;3

Hyderabad, India;A shower in the p.m.;86;73;Cloudy;85;72;W;9;65%;44%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Humid with some sun;93;78;A strong t-storm;93;76;NE;8;70%;71%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny;90;74;Sunshine and humid;86;73;NE;11;62%;11%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;76;A shower or two;93;77;E;7;59%;68%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Turning sunny, warm;100;86;Mostly sunny, nice;97;87;N;13;51%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;76;46;Partly sunny;74;49;NNE;9;41%;42%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;105;64;Sunny and not as hot;95;60;N;9;9%;0%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;86;81;A shower in the p.m.;86;80;WSW;14;68%;62%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;84;70;Heavy thunderstorms;81;69;SE;5;87%;94%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, warm;100;79;Mostly sunny;100;80;SSW;11;40%;33%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and nice;75;53;Mostly sunny, nice;80;53;SE;7;43%;0%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A t-storm in spots;91;79;ENE;12;60%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Turning cloudy;90;72;Mostly cloudy;90;72;W;7;50%;44%;8

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;93;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;81;SSE;8;78%;79%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;93;76;High clouds;94;74;E;6;65%;44%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;60;25;Clouds and sun, mild;60;26;NNE;7;16%;25%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain and a t-storm;85;75;Showers around;81;74;SSW;9;83%;92%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;63;57;Turning sunny;62;56;S;6;79%;8%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, warm;92;66;Mostly sunny;87;65;NNW;9;52%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Clouds breaking;71;51;An afternoon shower;65;48;W;14;54%;47%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;83;68;Low clouds, then sun;83;68;S;6;58%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;79;69;Partly sunny;78;69;SW;8;74%;15%;9

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;93;68;Mostly sunny, warm;95;65;NNE;4;34%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;88;83;Partly sunny;90;84;WNW;10;64%;18%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;91;77;A morning shower;93;74;ESE;4;65%;49%;11

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;78;A t-storm in spots;86;78;WSW;11;82%;85%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;61;39;Plenty of sun;61;40;N;4;58%;3%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;55;A p.m. t-storm;75;55;NNE;4;54%;81%;13

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;Clouds and sun;88;79;ESE;8;72%;66%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;74;52;Partly sunny, nice;78;58;SSE;9;48%;51%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;82;75;Mostly sunny, nice;83;75;SSW;11;72%;66%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;62;50;Cooler with rain;54;46;S;12;73%;88%;1

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;76;62;Turning cloudy;83;64;SSW;5;55%;3%;6

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;68;52;Sunny and pleasant;73;53;SSW;6;50%;1%;4

Mumbai, India;Brief showers;84;77;Overcast, showers;85;77;SW;11;86%;92%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;71;55;A stray shower;72;56;NNE;6;69%;56%;9

New York, United States;Decreasing clouds;78;64;Sunny and nice;82;66;SSE;6;48%;5%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;98;73;Sunny and hot;97;73;NW;7;46%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;63;52;Warmer with some sun;72;54;ENE;7;69%;23%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Typhoon;93;77;Showers;90;79;SSW;15;62%;76%;7

Oslo, Norway;Thickening clouds;68;51;Spotty showers;66;43;SW;9;74%;72%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine and warmer;77;57;Clouds and sun;83;60;SSW;9;59%;4%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;84;77;Mostly sunny;83;78;E;10;72%;55%;9

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;77;Showers and t-storms;87;76;NW;6;81%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;91;74;Mostly sunny, nice;91;74;E;6;66%;30%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny;80;57;Not as warm;69;52;W;8;51%;39%;4

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;64;47;Abundant sunshine;67;47;SE;7;62%;2%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;SW;10;73%;66%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;86;74;A little p.m. rain;87;74;SE;15;83%;91%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;74;A t-storm in spots;96;73;SE;7;49%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Increasing clouds;91;67;A shower or t-storm;81;60;NW;7;64%;71%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Periods of rain;87;71;A little a.m. rain;75;63;SSW;9;95%;90%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with a shower;74;52;Clouds and sun;76;50;SE;10;40%;43%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;83;66;Sunny and pleasant;84;66;SW;8;62%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;82;72;Partly sunny;83;72;SE;10;63%;57%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;53;43;Partly sunny, cool;51;41;NNW;10;72%;22%;3

Riga, Latvia;Turning sunny, nice;77;58;Thunderstorms;82;62;S;11;66%;99%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;84;68;Sun and clouds;85;71;NNE;5;63%;0%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;109;81;Plenty of sun;109;82;NE;8;11%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;A t-storm in spots;89;66;Partly sunny;89;69;SW;6;59%;44%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sun and clouds;72;58;Sunshine, pleasant;76;62;SSE;9;62%;17%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;67;57;Clouds breaking;65;55;WSW;10;74%;2%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;76;64;A p.m. t-storm;77;64;E;6;73%;80%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;87;77;A shower in places;86;78;SE;11;71%;64%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;65;A p.m. t-storm;78;65;NE;5;88%;80%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;85;63;Partly sunny, nice;85;62;N;9;27%;16%;14

Santiago, Chile;Rain and snow;51;28;Sunny, but cool;57;36;SW;3;36%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;74;A t-storm in spots;87;74;NNE;6;70%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;89;60;Mostly sunny;90;57;NW;7;52%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Not as warm;70;57;Mostly cloudy;68;55;SSW;6;70%;31%;3

Seoul, South Korea;A shower, not as hot;91;77;A little a.m. rain;84;73;SW;10;80%;81%;7

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;91;77;Some sun, very warm;88;79;ENE;9;66%;75%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;93;82;A t-storm in spots;91;81;SSE;7;73%;57%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and nice;83;57;Mostly sunny;84;57;SSE;7;58%;14%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;88;77;A shower in places;87;77;E;10;67%;71%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;75;62;Rainy times;74;52;W;8;69%;82%;3

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;62;51;A morning shower;62;54;ENE;9;71%;80%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;95;79;Spotty showers;86;79;ESE;7;85%;94%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;74;57;Spotty showers;78;59;S;11;62%;94%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and delightful;90;66;Sunny and nice;91;65;ESE;7;27%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;86;64;Partly sunny;84;66;NE;9;46%;40%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;98;75;Plenty of sunshine;96;73;SE;7;19%;4%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;89;77;Sunny and pleasant;89;79;N;8;58%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;95;71;Partly sunny, warm;96;69;ESE;4;33%;7%;7

Tokyo, Japan;An afternoon shower;88;78;Showers around;88;79;SSW;21;75%;64%;8

Toronto, Canada;Some sun, pleasant;78;64;Mostly cloudy;79;68;SSE;10;65%;45%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;88;76;Sunny and pleasant;88;75;NE;7;60%;6%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;86;71;A t-storm in spots;87;73;W;12;60%;46%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Some sun, pleasant;77;52;An afternoon shower;72;53;NNW;8;55%;73%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Not as warm;67;53;A morning shower;67;53;E;4;67%;55%;5

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;91;66;Showers and t-storms;87;64;WNW;4;57%;76%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A morning t-storm;87;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;75;SSW;5;85%;81%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny, nice;77;57;A heavy p.m. t-storm;79;61;SSE;10;58%;73%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;84;66;Showers and t-storms;87;62;W;9;63%;92%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;52;46;A shower or two;53;46;SSW;22;73%;66%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;87;78;A couple of t-storms;83;77;SSW;6;83%;93%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and nice;86;63;Nice with sunshine;89;62;NE;4;37%;15%;8

