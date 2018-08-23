Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, August 23, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;27;22;More clouds than sun;27;23;SW;14;86%;76%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;40;31;Partly sunny;40;31;N;11;53%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;37;22;Sunny and breezy;37;21;W;25;40%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and nice;27;19;Mostly sunny;28;19;ESE;11;52%;2%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;23;13;A shower or two;18;11;SW;26;61%;82%;4

Anchorage, United States;Occasional rain;15;11;A shower or two;17;11;S;10;75%;66%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;36;21;Sunny and nice;34;21;WSW;13;17%;2%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;A few showers;23;10;WNW;15;62%;94%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, warmer;26;20;Showers and t-storms;26;7;SSW;25;71%;60%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;33;24;Mostly sunny;32;22;SSW;14;50%;5%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;15;9;A shower in places;15;10;WSW;22;57%;55%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;43;27;Sunny and hot;44;29;WNW;21;18%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;33;23;Clouds rolling in;34;23;SSW;15;57%;44%;12

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;20;Cloudy;28;20;W;16;65%;44%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers this morning;34;27;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;W;14;68%;55%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;30;22;A t-storm in spots;29;22;ESE;15;67%;66%;7

Beijing, China;Sunshine, warm, nice;31;21;Warm with sunshine;30;20;W;8;53%;14%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;34;20;Partly sunny, warm;33;19;SE;11;42%;9%;7

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny and hot;34;19;Cooler with a shower;25;14;WNW;15;56%;56%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;9;Partly sunny;19;8;ESE;13;62%;44%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun and clouds;29;14;Partly sunny;29;15;NE;14;36%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;33;19;A shower or t-storm;30;18;WNW;10;63%;67%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;24;14;A shower in places;19;9;WSW;13;60%;73%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;30;17;Partly sunny;31;18;SE;8;44%;6%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny and hot;32;19;A t-storm in spots;33;19;SSE;10;50%;64%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;17;11;Rain and drizzle;14;4;S;18;77%;61%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;30;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;18;NW;8;49%;84%;10

Busan, South Korea;Rain and wind;31;26;Partly sunny, windy;31;25;SW;29;71%;44%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and warm;37;24;Sunny and very warm;37;24;N;14;38%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;19;8;Plenty of sunshine;18;9;WNW;10;70%;40%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a t-storm;28;19;A shower or t-storm;28;20;SE;5;64%;80%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;37;27;Some sun;36;27;S;9;62%;44%;6

Chicago, United States;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;Showers and t-storms;22;19;S;22;78%;83%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;30;26;Inc. clouds;30;26;SW;16;74%;55%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;16;A passing shower;20;12;WSW;15;67%;63%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;31;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;WSW;6;77%;66%;5

Dallas, United States;Abundant sunshine;37;26;Sunny and hot;37;26;SSE;16;52%;4%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun, nice;30;20;A shower in the a.m.;31;20;SE;16;71%;59%;9

Delhi, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;SSW;11;76%;80%;4

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;31;15;Mostly sunny;32;17;S;10;24%;5%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;28;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;27;SE;16;72%;73%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;35;20;Some sun;30;20;WSW;9;59%;36%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;17;8;A shower in the p.m.;15;7;W;24;71%;57%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;34;17;Mostly sunny;32;17;NE;11;23%;3%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;Mostly sunny;29;20;SSE;6;66%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;35;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;NNE;8;80%;73%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;27;13;Sunny;27;12;ENE;10;32%;4%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ESE;7;71%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;22;15;Spotty showers;23;16;S;21;69%;94%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A heavy thunderstorm;33;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;SW;17;83%;72%;6

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;SW;9;71%;78%;4

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;31;24;Rain and wind;30;25;SSE;65;80%;89%;3

Hyderabad, India;A shower in the p.m.;30;23;Cloudy;30;22;W;15;65%;44%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Humid with some sun;34;25;A strong t-storm;34;24;NE;13;70%;71%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny;32;24;Sunshine and humid;30;23;NE;17;62%;11%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;24;A shower or two;34;25;E;11;59%;68%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Turning sunny, warm;38;30;Mostly sunny, nice;36;31;N;21;51%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;Partly sunny;23;9;NNE;15;41%;42%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;41;18;Sunny and not as hot;35;16;N;14;9%;0%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;30;27;A shower in the p.m.;30;27;WSW;22;68%;62%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;29;21;Heavy thunderstorms;27;20;SE;7;87%;94%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, warm;38;26;Mostly sunny;38;27;SSW;18;40%;33%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and nice;24;12;Mostly sunny, nice;27;12;SE;11;43%;0%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;ENE;19;60%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Turning cloudy;32;22;Mostly cloudy;32;22;W;11;50%;44%;8

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;SSE;13;78%;79%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;34;25;High clouds;34;23;E;10;65%;44%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;16;-4;Clouds and sun, mild;16;-3;NNE;11;16%;25%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain and a t-storm;29;24;Showers around;27;23;SSW;15;83%;92%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;17;14;Turning sunny;17;14;S;10;79%;8%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, warm;33;19;Mostly sunny;31;18;NNW;14;52%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Clouds breaking;22;11;An afternoon shower;18;9;W;23;54%;47%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;29;20;Low clouds, then sun;28;20;S;9;58%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;26;21;Partly sunny;26;20;SW;12;74%;15%;9

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;34;20;Mostly sunny, warm;35;19;NNE;6;34%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;31;29;Partly sunny;32;29;WNW;16;64%;18%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;33;25;A morning shower;34;23;ESE;7;65%;49%;11

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;WSW;18;82%;85%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;16;4;Plenty of sun;16;5;N;7;58%;3%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;NNE;7;54%;81%;13

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;Clouds and sun;31;26;ESE;12;72%;66%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;23;11;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;SSE;14;48%;51%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;28;24;Mostly sunny, nice;28;24;SSW;17;72%;66%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;17;10;Cooler with rain;12;8;S;19;73%;88%;1

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;24;17;Turning cloudy;29;18;SSW;8;55%;3%;6

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;20;11;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;SSW;10;50%;1%;4

Mumbai, India;Brief showers;29;25;Overcast, showers;30;25;SW;18;86%;92%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;21;13;A stray shower;22;13;NNE;10;69%;56%;9

New York, United States;Decreasing clouds;26;18;Sunny and nice;28;19;SSE;9;48%;5%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;37;23;Sunny and hot;36;23;NW;12;46%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;17;11;Warmer with some sun;22;12;ENE;11;69%;23%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Typhoon;34;25;Showers;32;26;SSW;25;62%;76%;7

Oslo, Norway;Thickening clouds;20;10;Spotty showers;19;6;SW;14;74%;72%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine and warmer;25;14;Clouds and sun;28;16;SSW;14;59%;4%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;29;25;Mostly sunny;29;25;E;15;72%;55%;9

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;31;24;NW;10;81%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;33;24;Mostly sunny, nice;33;24;E;10;66%;30%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny;27;14;Not as warm;20;11;W;12;51%;39%;4

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;18;8;Abundant sunshine;20;8;SE;11;62%;2%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;SW;16;73%;66%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;30;23;A little p.m. rain;30;23;SE;24;83%;91%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A t-storm in spots;36;23;SE;11;49%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Increasing clouds;33;20;A shower or t-storm;27;15;NW;11;64%;71%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Periods of rain;30;22;A little a.m. rain;24;17;SSW;14;95%;90%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with a shower;23;11;Clouds and sun;24;10;SE;15;40%;43%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;SW;12;62%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;28;22;Partly sunny;28;22;SE;17;63%;57%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;12;6;Partly sunny, cool;10;5;NNW;15;72%;22%;3

Riga, Latvia;Turning sunny, nice;25;15;Thunderstorms;28;17;S;17;66%;99%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;20;Sun and clouds;30;22;NNE;8;63%;0%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;43;27;Plenty of sun;43;28;NE;14;11%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;A t-storm in spots;31;19;Partly sunny;32;20;SW;10;59%;44%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sun and clouds;22;14;Sunshine, pleasant;24;17;SSE;15;62%;17%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;19;14;Clouds breaking;18;13;WSW;16;74%;2%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;E;9;73%;80%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;31;25;A shower in places;30;26;SE;17;71%;64%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;NE;7;88%;80%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;29;17;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;N;14;27%;16%;14

Santiago, Chile;Rain and snow;11;-2;Sunny, but cool;14;2;SW;5;36%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;NNE;10;70%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;15;Mostly sunny;32;14;NW;12;52%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Not as warm;21;14;Mostly cloudy;20;13;SSW;9;70%;31%;3

Seoul, South Korea;A shower, not as hot;33;25;A little a.m. rain;29;23;SW;16;80%;81%;7

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;33;25;Some sun, very warm;31;26;ENE;15;66%;75%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;34;28;A t-storm in spots;33;27;SSE;12;73%;57%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and nice;28;14;Mostly sunny;29;14;SSE;11;58%;14%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;25;A shower in places;31;25;E;16;67%;71%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;24;17;Rainy times;23;11;W;13;69%;82%;3

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;17;11;A morning shower;17;12;ENE;15;71%;80%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;35;26;Spotty showers;30;26;ESE;11;85%;94%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;24;14;Spotty showers;26;15;S;18;62%;94%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and delightful;32;19;Sunny and nice;33;18;ESE;12;27%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;30;18;Partly sunny;29;19;NE;15;46%;40%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;37;24;Plenty of sunshine;36;23;SE;11;19%;4%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;32;25;Sunny and pleasant;32;26;N;13;58%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;Partly sunny, warm;35;21;ESE;7;33%;7%;7

Tokyo, Japan;An afternoon shower;31;26;Showers around;31;26;SSW;33;75%;64%;8

Toronto, Canada;Some sun, pleasant;26;18;Mostly cloudy;26;20;SSE;15;65%;45%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;31;24;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;NE;11;60%;6%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;30;22;A t-storm in spots;30;23;W;19;60%;46%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Some sun, pleasant;25;11;An afternoon shower;22;12;NNW;13;55%;73%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Not as warm;20;12;A morning shower;19;12;E;7;67%;55%;5

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;33;19;Showers and t-storms;31;18;WNW;7;57%;76%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A morning t-storm;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;SSW;8;85%;81%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;A heavy p.m. t-storm;26;16;SSE;17;58%;73%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;29;19;Showers and t-storms;31;16;W;14;63%;92%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;11;8;A shower or two;12;8;SSW;35;73%;66%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;31;26;A couple of t-storms;29;25;SSW;10;83%;93%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and nice;30;17;Nice with sunshine;31;17;NE;7;37%;15%;8

