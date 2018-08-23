LONDON (AP) — England has called up batsman James Vince to an enlarged 14-man squad for the fourth test against India next week as injury cover for Jonny Bairstow.

Bairstow broke a bone in the middle finger in his left hand during England's 203-run loss in the third test, and captain Joe Root said the wicketkeeper's availability would be monitored.

Vince, who last played for England against New Zealand in Christchurch in April, has averaged 56.46 for Hampshire in the English county championship this year.

National selector Ed Smith says "James returns to the England set-up in confident form and scoring runs."

England leads the five-match series 2-1. The fourth test is in Southampton starting Aug. 30.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports