TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan's securities depository and clearing agency is set to establish the sixth task force at the Asia-Pacific Central Securities Depository Group (ACG) and to become an Executive Committee member, according to the country's top financial regulator on Wednesday.

The Taiwan Depository and Clearing Corporation (TDCC) recently held a two-day Corporate and Investor Services Seminar in Taipei, which was attended by financial service professionals from a dozen countries including the United States, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, and other New Southbound Policy countries, as well as from regional institutions like ASG and International Central Securities Depository (ICSD).

In the event, participants exchanged views on challenges from technology advancement and how to incorporate the new technology into business to better serve institutional and retail investors. The seminar also invited industry leaders from the U.S. and Europe to deliver speeches on how to make good use of the ever-evolving technologies to expand business, as well as how to respond to different changes in their markets.

Financial Supervisory Commission Chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) made a preannouncement in his opening remarks that the TDCC is working to establish the 6th task force under the ACG set to study issues relating to investor service, and is hoping to become an executive committee member.

The original task forces were established in 1997 and study issues to improve practices, settlement risk management, exchange of information, and cross-border linkages respectively.

TDCC Chairman Sherman Lin (林修銘) indicated that the TDCC is one of the founding members of the organization, along with Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. He added that there are five task forces in ACG already, hosted by Japan, Korea, China, India and Pakistan respectively. The 6th task force relating to investor service proposed by the TDCC is slated for an assembly vote in November's general meeting to be held in Sri Lanka. It will require a two-thirds vote to pass a resolution for Taiwan to secure a seat at the Executive Committee to ensure its influence in the organization.

Lin said the 6th task force is designed to promote a better customer (investor) service in Asia by using fintech and big data, which were highlights of last year's general meeting.