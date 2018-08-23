LONDON (AP) — The British government says it will unilaterally accept some European Union rules and give EU financial services firms continued access to the UK market in order to maintain stability if the country crashes out of the bloc without a deal.

The details come in a raft of documents laying out government plans for a "no deal" Brexit and offering people and businesses advice on how to prepare.

The first 25 of more than 70 papers were published Thursday, covering everything from financial services to nuclear materials.

Britain says it will allow EU financial service firms to continue operating in the U.K. for up to three years — though it can't guarantee the reverse will also be true.

The documents say "people and businesses should not be alarmed" by the planning.