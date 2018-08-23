  1. Home
Taiwan, Philippines deepen cooperation via university forum

By  Central News Agency
2018/08/23 18:30
Taiwan and the Philippines are deepening educational cooperation.

The first Philippines-Taiwan University Presidents' Forum is taking place in the Philippines' Mandaluyong City Aug. 23-24, during which cooperation on higher education between the two countries is being discussed, according to a statement from the Ministry of Education (MOE).

A delegation of 25 presidents or vice-presidents from 19 universities in Taiwan, led by Bi Tzu-an, head of the MOE's Department of International and Cross-strait Education Affairs, arrived in the Philippines Thursday to participate in the forum, the statement said.

The forum, with the theme of "Bridging Higher Education Institutions For Asian Inclusive Development," is aimed at promoting more exchanges and sharing of educational resources among the universities in Taiwan and the Philippines, the MOE said.

Lilian A. de las Llagas, a member of the Philippines' Commission on Higher Education, gave a speech on the opening day of the forum on the future development of higher education in the Philippines.

According to the MOE, only 856 Filipinos registered as university students in Taiwan in 2016, which suggests that there is room for the Taiwan government to encourage more young Filipinos to pursue higher education in Taiwan. (By Chen Chih-chung and Hsu Hsiao-ling)
Ministry of Education
MOE
Philippines

