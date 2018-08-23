Two people were killed and one seriously wounded in a knife attack in the Paris suburb of Trappes, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of the French capital.

The knife attacker was then shot dead by police. The motive for the attack was under investigation.

The local authorities tweeted that the operation was complete.

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb tweeted, praising the "quick response and exemplary mobilization of the security forces."

The "Islamic State" claimed responsibility for the attack, saying one of its members had carried out the assault. The militant group did not provide any evidence.

Located near the wealthy area of Versailles, Trappes, with a population of around 30,000 and part of the French capital's far suburbs, is known for problems linked to poverty and gangs.

