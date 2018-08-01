TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Three people were feared dead Thursday after being buried by falling scaffolding from a 20-story-tall building under construction in Kaohsiung.

The incident happened as strong winds were buffeting the area amid a tropical depression which caused flooding and traffic disruption across the region, with several county and city governments announcing evening closures for schools and offices.

At around 3 p.m., a strong wind hit the scaffolding, and amid a loud noise, the metal elements fell from the structure, burying three people in the street, according to the police precinct in the city’s Sanmin District.

Police cordoned off the area while a rescue team removed the wreckage from the scene. Underneath they found one man and two women who showed no signs of life, the Central News Agency reported.

They were transferred to hospital but no details were immediately available about their identity. It was not clear whether they were passersby or had been working at the construction site, CNA reported.