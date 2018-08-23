  1. Home
Work, classes, THSR suspended in southern Taiwan as heavy rains pound island

Torrential rains force work, school and high speed rail closures in southern Taiwan 

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/23 17:24

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As extremely heavy rains pound southern Taiwan, many counties and cities in southern Taiwan have started to announce the suspension of work and classes and Taiwan's High Speed Rail (THSR) line between Kaohsiung and Tainan has been temporarily suspended. 

Due to the affects of a tropical depression, heavy rain is likely in Chiayi and all points south in Taiwan, in addition Taichung, Yunlin, Taitung, Taoyuan, Miaoli, Xinbei, Yilan, Hualien and Penghu also have the probability of local heavy rain showers. An extremely heavy rain advisory has been issued by the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) for Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Chiayi County, Chiayi City and Pingtung County. 

Residents in these areas are advised to beware of sudden downpours, lightning, strong wind gusts, landslides, rockfalls, flying debris and flooding in low-lying areas. 

According to CNA, statistics from the Ministry of Education showed that nine schools were to be "suspended individually" today. According to information compiled by the School Safety Center of the Ministry of Education at 2 p.m. today, there is no complete suspension of classes in counties and cities. Thus far, the following closures have been announced due to flooding or the potential of flooding. 

Changhua County 

  • Work and classes canceled this evening

Taichung City

  • Work and classes canceled this evening

Yunlin County

  • Work and classes canceled this evening

Nantou County

  • Work and classes canceled this evening

Chiayi City 

  • Work and classes canceled this evening

Chiayi County 

  • Work and classes canceled this evening

Tainnan

  • Work and classes canceled this evening
  • Chang Jung Senior High School 
  • Tainan Municipal Beimen District Jinhu Elementary School:Work and Classes Canceled From 3:30 p.m.

Kaohsiung

  • Work and classes canceled this evening
  • Kao-Yuan Vocational High School of Technology & Commerce - classes canceled 
  • Guoligangshan High School of Agriculture and Industry - classes canceled 
  • Chung Shan Industrial and Commercial School - classes canceled 
  • Sin Guang Senior High School - classes canceled 
  • Cheng Yi Senior High School - classes canceled 
  • National Fengshan Senior High School - classes canceled 
  • National Fenghsin Senior High School - classes canceled 

Pingtung County

  • Work and classes canceled this evening

Taiwan High Speed Rail 

The THSR line from Zuoying to Tainan has been temporarily suspended due to torrential rain. 

In terms of damage, Tainan's Shengli Elementary School has sustained NT$50,000 (US$1,600) in damage caused by falling trees and flooding on campus. 

For more information on official closures, please check the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration, Executive Yuan website
cancellations
closures

