TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As extremely heavy rains pound southern Taiwan, many counties and cities in southern Taiwan have started to announce the suspension of work and classes and Taiwan's High Speed Rail (THSR) line between Kaohsiung and Tainan has been temporarily suspended.

Due to the affects of a tropical depression, heavy rain is likely in Chiayi and all points south in Taiwan, in addition Taichung, Yunlin, Taitung, Taoyuan, Miaoli, Xinbei, Yilan, Hualien and Penghu also have the probability of local heavy rain showers. An extremely heavy rain advisory has been issued by the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) for Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Chiayi County, Chiayi City and Pingtung County.

Residents in these areas are advised to beware of sudden downpours, lightning, strong wind gusts, landslides, rockfalls, flying debris and flooding in low-lying areas.

According to CNA, statistics from the Ministry of Education showed that nine schools were to be "suspended individually" today. According to information compiled by the School Safety Center of the Ministry of Education at 2 p.m. today, there is no complete suspension of classes in counties and cities. Thus far, the following closures have been announced due to flooding or the potential of flooding.

Changhua County

Work and classes canceled this evening

Taichung City

Work and classes canceled this evening

Yunlin County

Work and classes canceled this evening

Nantou County

Work and classes canceled this evening

Chiayi City

Work and classes canceled this evening

Chiayi County

Work and classes canceled this evening

Tainnan

Work and classes canceled this evening

Chang Jung Senior High School

Tainan Municipal Beimen District Jinhu Elementary School:Work and Classes Canceled From 3:30 p.m.

Kaohsiung

Work and classes canceled this evening

Kao-Yuan Vocational High School of Technology & Commerce - classes canceled

Guoligangshan High School of Agriculture and Industry - classes canceled

Chung Shan Industrial and Commercial School - classes canceled

Sin Guang Senior High School - classes canceled

Cheng Yi Senior High School - classes canceled

National Fengshan Senior High School - classes canceled

National Fenghsin Senior High School - classes canceled

Pingtung County

Work and classes canceled this evening

Taiwan High Speed Rail

The THSR line from Zuoying to Tainan has been temporarily suspended due to torrential rain.

In terms of damage, Tainan's Shengli Elementary School has sustained NT$50,000 (US$1,600) in damage caused by falling trees and flooding on campus.

For more information on official closures, please check the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration, Executive Yuan website.