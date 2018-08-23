  1. Home
Asian Games: Taiwan bags 2 silvers in rowing, canoeing

By  Central News Agency
2018/08/23 16:50
Asian Games medalist Huang Yi-ting.

Asian Games medalist Huang Yi-ting. (By Central News Agency)

Taiwan won two silver medals in single women's sculls and single women's canoe at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games Thursday.

Taiwanese rower Huang Yi-ting clinched her silver with a time of 8:16.14.

China's Chen Yunxia and Aleksandra Opachanova of Kazakhstan took gold and bronze with times of 8:8.21 and 8:19.32, respectively.
Meanwhile, Taiwanese canoeist Chen Wei-han secured her silver medal with a time of 1:51.14.

Chen Shi of China and Atcharaporn Duanglawa of Thailand took gold and bronze with times of 1:50.32 and 1:56.34, respectively.

Taiwan was ranked 10th on the medal table with three golds, five silvers and nine bronzes since the games kicked off in Jakarta Aug. 18. (By Lung Po-an and Hsu Hsiao-ling)
Asian Games
Asian Games 2018
Jakarta Palembang 2018
sculls
canoe

