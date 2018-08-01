TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following El Salvador’s decision to switch diplomatic recognition to China, concern is mounting in Taiwan that Guatemala could be the next to follow suit, reports said Thursday.

The island nation still has 17 official diplomatic allies, most of them located in Latin America, the Caribbean and the South Pacific, with the Vatican as the only European ally and eSwatini, formerly known as Swaziland, as the only ally in Africa.

Of the five countries who recognized China since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in 2016, three have been Latin American countries, namely Panama, the Dominican Republic and El Salvador.

According to a report in the Apple Daily Thursday, there were some indications that Guatemala might be next.

While the embassies of Nicaragua and Honduras, two other Central-American allies, recently confirmed they were stable allies and would not break off diplomatic relations.

However, until Thursday, Guatemala had released no such statement, the Apple Daily noted. The embassy did reportedly say it first had to consult the government back home before issuing any comment.

In addition, Taiwan’s Vice Foreign Minister Jose Maria Liu (劉德立) was about to be appointed as the new ambassador to Guatemala, the Apple Daily reported. The move was motivated by concern that relations were becoming unstable, so an experienced Latin America specialist such as Liu would be needed to replace the current ambassador, according to the Apple Daily.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) was unwilling to comment on the speculation. Liu was still waiting for Guatemala to approve his appointment, while he would be succeeded at MOFA by the current envoy to Peru, Miguel Tsao (曹立傑), the Apple Daily reported.

Each time an ally switches to Beijing, concern mounts in Taiwan that the move will trigger a domino effect, with China luring more countries with the promise of generous financial aid.