Upcoming Events in Taipei Aug. 24 - Aug. 31

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- It's a great week for people in Taipei who love performing arts. Here are some events to keep you entertained the last week of August.

This weekend Maykel Blanco and his Salsa Mayor band are performing in Taipei. Get your tickets for the Aug. 26 show at Fiesta Restaurant and Live House for a high energy Bachata Concert you won’t soon forget. The show starts at 7:00 p.m., get your tickets here!

Next week on Friday, Aug. 31 the second annual Taiwan Ska Fest is happening at PIPE in Taipei. The line-up includes performances from five excellent ska and reggae bands, including members of the legendary third wave ska band the Toasters, performing with local hometown heroes Skaraoke!

If you are looking for a chill place to spend your Saturday evenings, then be sure to give Taipei’s hippest new riverside hangout a try. Pier 5 is a new chic area with restaurants, bars, and a promenade by the Tamsui River. For the last time this month, Pier 5 and Mary Jane Pizza will be hosting Sunset Sessions on Aug. 25, with DJs and food specials. “Go for a drink, stay for the atmosphere.”

The 2018 Taiwan International Human Rights Film Festival will continue until Aug. 25. The festival is showcasing films from seven nations in venues across Taipei. This year's festival has great diversity in style and theme, and a strong showing of Taiwan's democratization.



Starting Thursday Aug. 23, and continuing until Sunday, Aug. 26 “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” will be performed in English by a Korean acting troupe, with a single performance in Korean on Saturday evening. The show is being held at the National Taiwan University Sports Center. Check out the Facebook page for more information.

Taipei Arts Festival



The Taipei Arts Festival began at the end of July and will continue through September with a number of interesting artistic exhibitions across mediums. There are also a number of workshops available to attend for those interested. Here are a few of the unique performances coming up at the National Sun Yat Sen Memorial.



(Image from Taipei Arts Festival)

For those interested in joining an interesting game-show style entertainment event, consider participating as a contestant (or a “benefactor”) on “The Money.” Sponsored by the British Council, “The Money” is a curious show about how people interact in social situations when money is the fundamental purpose of their interaction. “Benefactors” which must pay NT$500 to participate must use their powers of persuasion, to help the group of benefactors reach a consensus on how to use “The Money.” Join as a benefactor or a silent witness on Aug. 25 (2:30 p.m & 7:30 p.m.), or Aug. 26. (2:30p.m.)





(Image from Taipei Arts Festival)

Enjoy the peculiar, but inspiring dance performance of “Gala” on Aug. 24 through Aug. 26. The idea behind “Gala” is to break down people’s expectations of a dance performance, and to “blur the lines between success and failure.” The performance in 90 minutes long, and is likely to be more and less than the audience expects.

“Island Bar” is an interesting and interactive performance involving small groups or individuals. It was designed by artists of the “ADAM 2017” project. Participants pay NT$800 for a cocktail and a thirty minutes talk with a host or hostess, which simulates a relaxing getaway on a tropical island. “Island Bar - a place where strangers share intimate conversation” is available to experience each day until Sept. 2 with the exception of Monday, and Tuesday.





(Image from Taipei Arts Festival)

For a very different kind of Taipei City tour, the Taipei Arts Festival is also offering the “Remote Taipei City Tour" which was very popular at the Arts Festival in 2017. With wireless headphones blocking out other sounds as well as the the possibility of conversation, a tour guide directs a group of 50 participants around the city. The tour itself becomes an interactive performance experience, and a curious display for onlookers. Tours are available in Mandarin and English each day until Sept. 2 except for Monday and Tuesday next week.

National Theater and Concert Hall

There is always a great variety of musical and theatrical performances at the NTCH. Here are a few things to look forward to over the next week.

The National Theater is proud to present the ballet classic “Swan Lake.” From Friday, Aug. 24 through Sunday, Aug. 26, there will be five performances of Swan Lake by the talented Moscow Ballet. Go to the official event page to get tickets while they last.

Saturday Aug. 25 catch this week’s event in the NTCH Summer Jazz Party, with a “Jazzy afternoon with Fresh Groove.” Local artists will perform some of the classics from the jazz greats like Jelly Roll Morton, Duke Ellington, and Horace Silver. The performance is free for the public and starts at 2:00 p.m.

Next week, the Taiwan Connection Chamber Orchestra will be performing their late summer concert in Taipei on Wednesday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m. There are also performances in other cities including Taichung (Aug. 26), Hsinchu (Aug. 31) and Pingtung (Sept. 2). Check out the event page for more information.

The Taiwanese opera troupe Yi-Shin will be performing ”Duan Xiu” (斷袖) at the national theater next weekend Aug. 31 through Sept. 2, for three shows total. The production is a classical period drama performed by an all-female cast that tells the love story of two noblemen.

Regular Hangouts

If you want to put your English to use and enjoy an open forum to discuss different topics and hear presentations in English, check out the iEnglish Club English Gathering every Saturday.

If you're looking for a family friendly group to practice your English or your Chinese, consider checking out events with Language Exchange Taipei. They are having a free language exchange on Sunday afternoon at Lifehouse Taipei.

The LEIT Language Exchange group regularly hosts a huge number of activities. Check their events page for friendly hangouts and language exchange opportunities.

For the rest of the year, Taiwan's Bobwundaye bar on Heping rd. in Da'An District bar will be hosting Wednesday Open Mic Nights for anyone who wants to share a little bit of their musical or artistic talent with an audience. The floor is open for performances from 10:00 p.m.

Everyone’s favorite Irish bar in Gongguan near NTU, James Joyce, is also hosting live music every weekend.

If you have a love of Indian food and culture, then you can always stop by the Mayur Indian Kitchen location on Songjiang Road, where they have regular dance performances or Indian music for dining customers on Saturday nights.

For those new to Taipei, or those who have been here a while but still haven't seen all the city has to offer, consider taking a walking tour with "Like it Formosa." Tours happen regularly every week, with four different types of tours to choose from, depending on what you want to see.

And depending on your interests, check this list of meet up groups regularly to see if there is anything up your alley.