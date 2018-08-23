BEIJING (AP) — China has reported another outbreak of African swine fever that threatens the country's crucial pork industry, but officials say they have the situation under control.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said Thursday the latest cases were reported in the eastern city of Wenzhou and resulted in 430 pigs being infected, of which 340 died.

That followed cases in at least three other locations this month resulting in the deaths or culling of thousands of pigs. The contagious disease only affects pigs and wild boar.

The Wenzhou outbreak was first reported on Aug. 17 and confirmed on Wednesday.

Ministry teams have been dispatched to establish a quarantine, cull infected pigs and disinfect others. It says the outbreak has been "effectively dealt with."

China is the world's largest pork producer.