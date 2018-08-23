TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan's Golden Bell Award announced its finalists for its 53rd annual ceremony on Aug. 22.

The Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development held a "Broadcast Golden Bell Awards Finalist Party" in Taipei featuring DJ Ray Ray, and announced the complete shortlist for the 53rd Golden Bell Awards.

According to the press release, this year's Broadcast Golden Bell Awards has 66 companies participating and 855 submissions. This year's edition was even more competitive than last year's Golden Bell Awards, which only received 758 submissions.

Hsing Tzu Ching (邢子青), a well-known radio host, also the judge for this year, selected 126 submissions from the total of 855, after more two months of discussions and selections. The entries are competing for program awards, individual awards, advertising awards, radio brand marketing innovation awards and the innovation R&D application awards, among others. In total, there are 26 awards.

Meanwhile, National Education Radio was shortlisted as the nominee for a total of 24 awards, making them the most nominated.

Additionally, The Special Contribution Award for this year goes to Chen Ho-shan (陳合山), Liang Shan-hsiung (良山兄) and Kuo Yun-sen (郭運森).

The 53th Golden Bell Awards will be held at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Hall on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. People can also watch the live broadcast through Sanlih E-Television. Overseas viewers may watch the broadcast through SET International, or online media platforms such as Vidol, SET News, Youtube, and Chunghwa Telecom Hami Video.