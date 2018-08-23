TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- What the Trump administration described as "Orwellian nonsense" has gone into overdrive now that even a Koala park in Australia has caved to China and removed the Taiwan flags from a direction sign pointing to Taipei and Kaohsiung.

An Australian visitor to Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary in Brisbane suburb of Fig Tree Pocket in Queensland, Australia yesterday (Aug. 22) discovered that the sticker for flag of Taiwan had been ripped off the direction sign pointing to Kaohsiung and Taipei.

The visitor tells Taiwan News that two direction signs outside and in front of the Kangaroo enclosure had the flag for Taiwan cleanly removed next to Kaohsiung and left only a small amount of sticker residue next to Taipei, while the flags for all other countries, including China remained completely unmolested. The visitor says that the flags have been missing for at least three months.

The park has yet to respond a request from Taiwan News to comment on the removal of the Taiwan flags from its signs.



Flag next to Kaohsiung gone, while Taipei's has been partially scraped off.



Closer look at sticker residue next to Taipei.

Oddly, the page's websmaster apparently did not get the memo that the Taiwan flag was to be removed as it still appears on the language selector box for Traditional Chinese characters.



Taiwan flag still visible on park's website.