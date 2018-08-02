TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Thirty young ambassadors will embark on August 26 for an eight-day trip to Vietnam and Malaysia to expand agricultural exchanges and explore business opportunities.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said at a press conference on Wednesday that he was pleased and proud to see the young ambassadors off to New Southbound Policy-target countries to promote substantive cooperation and partnership.

Referring to the success of last year’s program, which according to him was highly regarded by the two host countries, Indonesia and the Philippines, Wu said Taiwan will continue to collaborate with the New Southbound Policy-target countries in agriculture.

▶︎ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a press conference on August 22 for the 2018 Young Agricultural Ambassadors New Southbound Policy Exchange Program (Photo courtesy of MOFA)

Vo Hong Manh, a senior official at the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, used his own ‘Taiwan experience’ as an example, including studying at National Pingtung University of Science and Technology and obtaining a PhD diploma in agriculture, and said Taiwan can export its advanced agricultural technology and quality products to Vietnam.

Vo also encouraged young agriculturalists in Taiwan to launch their businesses or invest in Vietnam as the two countries share common conditions in terms of geography and the environment.

Deputy Representative of Malaysia’s office in Taiwan, Anwar Udzir, emphasized that agriculture plays an important part in the country’s economy, and therefore he hopes through the young ambassador program, there will be more agricultural exchanges between Taiwan and Malaysia.

With expertise in agricultural economics, organic farming, horticulture, aquaculture, animal husbandry, and herbal medicine, 30 agriculturalists aged from 20 to 40 are selected as young ambassadors this year, some of whom aim to work or launch businesses in Southeast Asia in the future, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

These ambassadors will embark on a trip to gain a better understanding of the agricultural products, businesses, and markets in either Vietnam or Malaysia. They will visit factories or farms run by overseas Taiwanese nationals as well as public and private agriculture-related institutes in Vietnam or Malaysia.

In addition, ambassadors who are assigned to go to Malaysia will also visit Halal businesses, getting to know the booming market based on the vast Muslim population in the country.

MOFA and the Council of Agriculture initiated the Young Agricultural Ambassadors New Southbound Policy Exchange Program in 2017, with the aim of increasing exchanges and cooperation between Taiwan’s young agriculturalists and the agricultural sector of the New Southbound Policy-target countries.

▶︎ Young agricultural ambassadors showcase their products (Photo: Teng Pei-ju)