Taiwan-developed AI platform to advance taxi passenger hotspot prediction, comorbidity research

AIdea unlocks potentials to developing AI solutions in areas spanning commerce, health, environment, and more  

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/23 14:20
(Photo by aidea-web.tw)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Artificial Intelligence co-creation platform “AIdea” developed by the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI, 工研院) will help predict taxi passenger demands and contribute to the study of comorbidity, reports said Wednesday.

A total of 200 companies have enrolled in the program, including Taipei Medical University, Taiwan Taxi, China Petrochemical Development Corporation, and ASUS, according to ITRI.

One of the applications made available by AIdea is “Taxi Passenger Hotspot Prediction,” which pooled data provided by local cab business Taiwan Taxi (台灣大車隊) involving 411,000 rides for the Neihu District of Taipei City recorded between February 2016 and January 2017. Through data analysis, AIdea offers clues to the passenger demand distribution for a given period.

With the insight, cab service providers will be able to find the appropriate prediction model that helps increase taxi occupation rates and decrease passenger waiting time. The solution therefore leads to fewer idle taxis on the street and cleaner air from reduced automobile exhaust, serving to promoting the smart city initiative, reports said.

AIdea also gives hopes for AI-based medical research, one of the them being the comorbidity study. Taipei Medical University, involved in the study, seeks to delve into the subject by combing data from National Health Insurance records for the past three years.

The results can be used to predict the number of patients with particular comorbidities. For example, with the knowledge of a possible number of female patients who could develop cardiovascular diseases and hypertension at age 40 to 49, the health authorities can introduce early intervention for better treatment, ITRI noted.
AIdea
artificial intelligence
AI
ITRI

