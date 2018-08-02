TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Several scholars and former U.S. officials are voicing their concern and criticisms of China’s current foreign policy tactics following the decision of El Salvador to seek diplomatic ties with Beijing, which led to Taiwan’s decision to preemptively sever relations.

China is demonstrating a “Cold war mentality” and appears to be trapped in a post-WW2 frame of reference in assessing cross-strait relations, which should be of serious concern to the United States and countries of the Indo-Pacific.

Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage said on Tuesday Aug. 22 that the United States should consider significantly expanding its cooperation and diplomatic ties with Taiwan within the framework of the “One China Policy,” in response to China undermining regional peace and stability.



Armitage is currently the director of the D.C.-based Project 2049 foreign policy think tank, reports LTN. He says that China’s increasingly coercive and compulsive actions to undermine the legitimacy of the Taiwanese government represent a serious threat to the region and the people of Taiwan



China’s “cold war mentality” is a significant obstacle to reaching a peaceful resolution to cross-strait tensions, and that as Beijing accelerates its antagonistic policies, it is up to the U.S. to further bolster bilateral relations to ensure Taiwan’s security, says Armitage.

A scholar at the French Centre for Research on Contemporary China, Stephane Corcuff, echoed the view that the mentality of China’s leadership is antiquated in the current geopolitical arena.

Corcuff, in a letter to CNA, says that their actions and decision making ability do not reflect what should be expected of a competent global leader. He suggests Beijing “only understands force” and does not value cooperation, tolerance, or the possibility of working towards mutual benefit of both Taiwan and China.

Pointedly, Corcuff also observes that when Taiwan was a member of the United Nations before 1979, that the organization helped foster a community of nations that enriched global society. Since China supplanted Taiwan in the U.N., the organization has largely consented to China’s steadily increasing authoritarianism, which serves as a harmful example for other nations of the world.



Corcuff also notes that the current mentality of the Chinese leadership is also in direct conflict with the ancient wisdom which Chinese culture has offered to the world. The CCP is a horrible representative of the cultural traditions and quality of philosophy that made Chinese civilization great in the past, according to Corcuff.



Taiwan President Tsai visiting Houston Aug. 19 (CNA image)



A Professor at NTU, William Stanton, in an interview with CNA, suggested that the debacle over El Salvador was triggered by China as a punishment for President Tsai’s recent stopover in Houston.

China’s motive is to make the Tsai administration appear weak in an effort to influence Taiwanese elections, according to Stanton as quoted by LTN. He says that although the remaining diplomatic allies of Taiwan still have significant symbolic value, that Taiwan should instead focus on pursuing closer trade and security agreements with large countries, like the U.S.



In June of this year, U.S. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher introduced a resolution that would instruct the United States government to resume normal diplomatic relations with Taiwan.



In light of recent events, many analysts suggest that the most prudent thing for the United States to do is to reconsider its outdated “One China Policy.

The U.S. House of Representatives will be in session in Washington for several sessions over the coming month, and if concern over the Taiwan’s diplomatic situation continues, it would be a prudent measure for U.S. representatives to push forward.