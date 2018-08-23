TOKYO (AP) — One Championship will stage its first live event in Japan next year, extending the Asia-based mixed martial arts promotion's reach into one of the sport's ancestral homes.

The debut show will be held March 31, 2019, in Tokyo, One Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced Thursday.

Sityodtong also unveiled dates and locations of 24 of the 30 events on One's 2019 schedule. The promotion will hold two events in Japan, along with its debut events in South Korea and Vietnam.

One has gradually expanded its reach across Asia over the past seven years from its base in Singapore. Its 21-event schedule in 2018 stretches from Myanmar to China.

Sityodtong has been eager to get One's shows into Japan.