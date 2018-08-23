|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|89
|39
|.695
|—
|New York
|79
|47
|.627
|9
|Tampa Bay
|66
|61
|.520
|22½
|Toronto
|58
|69
|.457
|30½
|Baltimore
|37
|90
|.291
|51½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|73
|53
|.579
|—
|Minnesota
|60
|66
|.476
|13
|Detroit
|52
|75
|.409
|21½
|Chicago
|48
|78
|.381
|25
|Kansas City
|38
|89
|.299
|35½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|77
|50
|.606
|—
|Oakland
|76
|51
|.598
|1
|Seattle
|72
|56
|.563
|5½
|Los Angeles
|63
|65
|.492
|14½
|Texas
|57
|72
|.442
|21
___
|Tuesday's Games
Toronto 8, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 6, Boston 3
Detroit 2, Chicago Cubs 1
N.Y. Yankees 2, Miami 1, 12 innings
Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 1
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Arizona 5, L.A. Angels 4
Oakland 6, Texas 0
Houston 3, Seattle 2
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto 6, Baltimore 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 3
Texas 4, Oakland 2
Houston 10, Seattle 7
Chicago Cubs 8, Detroit 2
Boston 10, Cleveland 4
Miami 9, N.Y. Yankees 3
Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 3
Arizona 5, L.A. Angels 1
|Thursday's Games
Cleveland (Plutko 4-3) at Boston (Price 13-6), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 5-14) at Detroit (Boyd 7-11), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 7-11) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Cahill 5-2) at Minnesota (Stewart 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.