  1. Home
  2. Politics

36 EU officials join research, Mandarin programs at Taiwan Universities

The summer program has been hosted by the Ministry of Education since 2007

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/23 11:28
EU officials visiting Taiwan (Image from MOE)

EU officials visiting Taiwan (Image from MOE)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In a statement on Aug. 22, the Ministry of education released a statement in promotion of an educational exchange program with the European Union.

The program promotes Mandarin language education as well as research in various fields at Taiwanese universities. Over the summer of 2018, 36 European Union officials involved in government position related culture, education, economy and trade came to Taiwan this summer to study Mandarin.

The educational exchange program was established 10 years ago in 2007 and has been a great asset to establishing closer ties with the European Union over the past decade.

Under the program, EU representatives join participate in academic activities at National Chengchi University (NCCU) and Fu Jen Catholic University.

A delegation focused on political and economic research participated in seminars at NCCU from Aug. 5 through Aug. 17, meanwhile a delegation focused on language and culture research joined a two-week intensive Mandarin language program at Fu Jen University from Aug. 4 through Aug. 17.

The head of the EU Education, Culture and Audiovisual Executive Agency, Theiry Devars, was also in Taiwan to promote educational opportunities for Taiwanese students in the EU.

Devars said the educational partnerships between Taiwan and the EU are solid, and that the number of Taiwanese students studying in the EU continues to grow year by year, reports CNA.

The chief of the Ministry of Education’s Office of International and Cross-strait Education, Bi Zu-An (畢祖安) said the summer research exchange program continues to help cultivate strong bilateral ties with the EU.

It provides a regular opportunity for academic exchange and gives Taiwanese officials a chance to meet with EU representatives in various fields, promoting stronger bilateral ties every year.
EU
Chinese language
Taiwanese universities
MOE

RELATED ARTICLES

Over 100 Chinese language school principals gather in Taipei
Over 100 Chinese language school principals gather in Taipei
2018/08/21 14:59
President Tsai promotes EU-Taiwan Bilateral Investment Agreement
President Tsai promotes EU-Taiwan Bilateral Investment Agreement
2018/08/09 15:30
Backing off auto tariffs, US and EU agree to more talks
Backing off auto tariffs, US and EU agree to more talks
2018/07/26 12:54
EU, US relations sinking further after divisive Trump tour
EU, US relations sinking further after divisive Trump tour
2018/07/18 03:00
Taiwan President urges countries to stand up against China's threats to freedom and democracy
Taiwan President urges countries to stand up against China's threats to freedom and democracy
2018/07/17 17:20