TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2018 Taiwan Indigenous Tourism Festival (2018台灣部落觀光嘉年華) will take place at Xiangshan Visitor Center (向山遊客中心) of Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area between Sept. 7 and Sept. 9!

Underscoring the spirit of “inclusivity,” the fest seeks to showcase the diversity of Taiwan’s tribal culture and warrior symbolism. In addition to music and dance performances as well as Taiwan’s aboriginal delicacies, the event also features tribal crafts allowing visitors to learn about the art and culture of Taiwan’s indigenous people, according the Tourism Bureau.

As part of the carnival, an open-air cinema will screen the film “Long Time No Sea” (只有大海知道) at the visitor center against a picturesque natural backdrop. The movie tells the story of the Yami People (達悟族), an Austronesian ethnic group living on Taiwan's outlying Orchid Island, and their yearning for the seas.

The event will culminate with a 3-minute fireworks spectacle on the evening of Sept. 8, marking the start of the annual fireworks show at Sun Moon Lake.

Highlights of the 2018 Taiwan Indigenous Tourism Festival will include samples of indigenous cuisine, DIY session to learn tribal crafts, stamp collections on display, cooking demonstrations, a showcase on the art of paper cutting, selfie sessions, and raffles!

More information can be found at the Facebook page of the 2018 Taiwan Indigenous Tourism Festival.



(Photo by FB 2018 Taiwan Indigenous Tourism Festival)