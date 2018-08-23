Ten Taiwan emerging brands—including four owned by indigenous designers—are set to exhibit their work at the upcoming Maison et Objet Paris, one of the largest home and lifestyle trade shows in Europe, according to the Ministry of Culture Aug. 21.



Led by the National Taiwan Craft Research and Development Institute under the MOC, the delegation of local creators will showcase their products Sept. 7-11 at the Taiwan Crafts and Design pavilion.



Four Taiwan tribal brands are attending the fair supported by the institute and Cabinet-level Council of Indigenous Peoples. These are Hbun Indigenous Lifestyle, which makes leaf-shaped hanging lamps; Iyo Kacaw, who creates household objects from driftwood; Paterongan Art, a company crafting bamboo lighting; and Puwalu, producer of metal ornaments.



The other six brands are cement-based household product maker Celement Lab; concrete object designer Dilio; metalworking company Good Gold; decorative leather goods-maker Pleasant; ceramic tableware company Shiang Design Studio; and Wood into Thirds, which will be exhibiting its creations, including an attache fashioned from treated wood and stitched with leather.



Institute Director Hsu Keng-hsiu said participating in the biannual Paris trade show will help local brands explore overseas business opportunities as well as raise their international profile. Their attendance also highlights the government’s commitment to strengthening global awareness of Taiwan’s vibrant cultural and creative industries, he added.



Launched in 1995, Maison et Objet Paris brings together buyers and sellers from across the world, with the upcoming edition set to feature over 3,000 design brands from 65 countries and territories, according to the French organizer.



The institute has led local craft and design brands to the show since 2008 as part of government efforts to give Taiwan’s design sector greater exposure on the international stage.

A cloud-styled leather plate (PLEASANT/三青創意)(Photo by Ministry of Culture)