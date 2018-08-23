|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|107
|420
|101
|143
|.340
|JMartinez Bos
|120
|459
|94
|152
|.331
|Altuve Hou
|106
|415
|64
|136
|.328
|MMachado Bal
|96
|365
|48
|115
|.315
|Segura Sea
|117
|483
|78
|152
|.315
|Trout LAA
|109
|372
|82
|115
|.309
|Brantley Cle
|113
|451
|73
|137
|.304
|MSmith TB
|115
|369
|50
|112
|.304
|Merrifield KC
|123
|483
|59
|146
|.302
|Benintendi Bos
|119
|460
|88
|138
|.300
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 38; JMartinez, Boston, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 33; Stanton, New York, 32; NCruz, Seattle, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; 2 tied at 26.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 106; KDavis, Oakland, 102; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 91; Haniger, Seattle, 81; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Stanton, New York, 80; NCruz, Seattle, 79; 4 tied at 78.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 16-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 16-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 15-5; Porcello, Boston, 15-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Price, Boston, 13-6; Sale, Boston, 12-4; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Bauer, Cleveland, 12-6.