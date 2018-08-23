  1. Home
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 107 420 101 143 .340
JMartinez Bos 120 459 94 152 .331
Altuve Hou 106 415 64 136 .328
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Segura Sea 117 483 78 152 .315
Trout LAA 109 372 82 115 .309
Brantley Cle 113 451 73 137 .304
MSmith TB 115 369 50 112 .304
Merrifield KC 123 483 59 146 .302
Benintendi Bos 119 460 88 138 .300
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 38; JMartinez, Boston, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 33; Stanton, New York, 32; NCruz, Seattle, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; 2 tied at 26.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 106; KDavis, Oakland, 102; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 91; Haniger, Seattle, 81; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Stanton, New York, 80; NCruz, Seattle, 79; 4 tied at 78.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 16-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 16-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 15-5; Porcello, Boston, 15-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Price, Boston, 13-6; Sale, Boston, 12-4; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Bauer, Cleveland, 12-6.