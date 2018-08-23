Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Baltimore 000 000 000—0 2 0 Toronto 000 000 15x—6 6 1

Hess, Castro (8), Fry (8) and Wynns; Pannone, Tepera (8), Biagini (9) and Jansen. W_Pannone 1-0. L_Hess 2-8. HRs_Toronto, Morales (18), Travis (10).

___

Minnesota 200 000 100—3 7 1 Chicago 010 150 00x—7 8 1

Gibson, Moya (5), Magill (6), Reed (7), Drake (8) and Garver; Rodon, Cedeno (7), Minaya (7), Santiago (9) and Narvaez. W_Rodon 5-3. L_Gibson 7-10. HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (3). Chicago, Engel (5), Delmonico (7), Anderson (17).

___

Texas 101 110 000—4 9 0 Oakland 000 000 110—2 4 0

Minor, Gearrin (7), Claudio (7), C.Martin (8), Leclerc (9) and Chirinos; E.Jackson, Petit (5), Kelley (7), Rodney (8), Buchter (9) and Lucroy, Phegley. W_Minor 10-6. L_E.Jackson 4-3. Sv_Leclerc (6). HRs_Texas, Choo (21), Gallo (33).

___

Houston 210 510 001—10 17 1 Seattle 000 115 000— 7 9 0

Morton, J.Smith (6), Sipp (6), Pressly (7), Rondon (8), Osuna (9) and Maldonado; Gonzales, Rumbelow (4), Duke (7), Warren (8), Elias (9) and Zunino. W_Morton 13-3. L_Gonzales 12-9. Sv_Osuna (10). HRs_Houston, White (8), Maldonado (3). Seattle, Cruz (31), Haniger (20).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 5 0 Milwaukee 100 102 00x—4 14 0

Stephenson, W.Peralta (6), Garrett (8) and Casali; F.Peralta, T.Williams (8), Jeffress (8) and Pina. W_F.Peralta 6-4. L_Stephenson 0-2. Sv_Jeffress (6). HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (21).

___

Atlanta 100 000 010—2 3 0 Pittsburgh 000 010 000—1 3 0

Teheran, Brach (8), Venters (9) and Flowers; T.Williams, Kela (7), Crick (8), Santana (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Teheran 9-7. L_Crick 2-2. Sv_Venters (2). HRs_Atlanta, Acuna (20).

___

San Francisco 002 000 100—3 6 2 New York 030 100 10x—5 9 0

Kelly, Strickland (7) and Posey; Syndergaard, Dr.Smith (7), Blevins (7), Gsellman (8), Zamora (9), Sewald (9) and Plawecki. W_Syndergaard 9-3. L_Kelly 0-2. Sv_Sewald (1). HRs_San Francisco, Slater (1). New York, Smith (2), Bautista (9), Frazier (13).