Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|15x—6
|6
|1
Hess, Castro (8), Fry (8) and Wynns; Pannone, Tepera (8), Biagini (9) and Jansen. W_Pannone 1-0. L_Hess 2-8. HRs_Toronto, Morales (18), Travis (10).
___
|Minnesota
|200
|000
|100—3
|7
|1
|Chicago
|010
|150
|00x—7
|8
|1
Gibson, Moya (5), Magill (6), Reed (7), Drake (8) and Garver; Rodon, Cedeno (7), Minaya (7), Santiago (9) and Narvaez. W_Rodon 5-3. L_Gibson 7-10. HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (3). Chicago, Engel (5), Delmonico (7), Anderson (17).
___
|Texas
|101
|110
|000—4
|9
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|110—2
|4
|0
Minor, Gearrin (7), Claudio (7), C.Martin (8), Leclerc (9) and Chirinos; E.Jackson, Petit (5), Kelley (7), Rodney (8), Buchter (9) and Lucroy, Phegley. W_Minor 10-6. L_E.Jackson 4-3. Sv_Leclerc (6). HRs_Texas, Choo (21), Gallo (33).
___
|Houston
|210
|510
|001—10
|17
|1
|Seattle
|000
|115
|000—
|7
|9
|0
Morton, J.Smith (6), Sipp (6), Pressly (7), Rondon (8), Osuna (9) and Maldonado; Gonzales, Rumbelow (4), Duke (7), Warren (8), Elias (9) and Zunino. W_Morton 13-3. L_Gonzales 12-9. Sv_Osuna (10). HRs_Houston, White (8), Maldonado (3). Seattle, Cruz (31), Haniger (20).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|100
|102
|00x—4
|14
|0
Stephenson, W.Peralta (6), Garrett (8) and Casali; F.Peralta, T.Williams (8), Jeffress (8) and Pina. W_F.Peralta 6-4. L_Stephenson 0-2. Sv_Jeffress (6). HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (21).
___
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|010—2
|3
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|010
|000—1
|3
|0
Teheran, Brach (8), Venters (9) and Flowers; T.Williams, Kela (7), Crick (8), Santana (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Teheran 9-7. L_Crick 2-2. Sv_Venters (2). HRs_Atlanta, Acuna (20).
___
|San Francisco
|002
|000
|100—3
|6
|2
|New York
|030
|100
|10x—5
|9
|0
Kelly, Strickland (7) and Posey; Syndergaard, Dr.Smith (7), Blevins (7), Gsellman (8), Zamora (9), Sewald (9) and Plawecki. W_Syndergaard 9-3. L_Kelly 0-2. Sv_Sewald (1). HRs_San Francisco, Slater (1). New York, Smith (2), Bautista (9), Frazier (13).