Magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolts SE Taiwan

Magnitude 4.1 temblor rattles southeastern Taiwan's Taitung County

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/23 09:12
CWB map of this morning's quake.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattled southeastern Taiwan's Taitung County early this morning at 4:30 a.m., according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was located 46.3 kilometers east-northeast of Taitung County Hall at a shallow depth of 14.6 kilometers.

An intensity level of 3 was felt in Taitung County, while an intensity level of 1 was felt in Hualien County. 

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication. 
