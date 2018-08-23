In this undated photo, provided on Aug. 19, 2018, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, visits a construction site
In this Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, photo, Chinese tourists take in the sight from a viewing platform overlooking the caldera of Mount Paektu near Samjiy
In this Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, photo, a North Korean guide gives a tour of Samjiyon Great Monument in Samjiyon in North Korea. Samjiyon is one of the
In this undated photo, provided on Aug. 19, 2018, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, visits a construction site
In this undated photo, provided on Aug. 19, 2018, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, visits a construction site
In this Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, photo, a North Korean waitress prepares to serve dinner to Chinese tourists at the Pegaebong hotel in Samjiyong in Nort
In this Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, photo, Chinese tourists arrive at the Pegaebong hotel lobby which displays a giant photo of the caldera on Mount Paektu
In this Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen giving his on-the-spot guidance in Samjiyon to senior officials feverish
In this Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, photo, porters deliver luggage from a plane arriving at the airport in Samjiyong in North Korea. Samjiyon is one of the
In this Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, photo, passengers alight from a flight at the airport near portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim J
SAMJIYON, North Korea (AP) — North Korea is speeding up the pace of a massive nationwide construction campaign ahead of its 70th anniversary in what leader Kim Jong Un has described as a symbolic battle against anyone who would oppose his country.
The Sept. 9 anniversary is shaping up to be the biggest event since Kim assumed power in 2011. Along with huge rallies in Pyongyang and the trademark mass games, Kim has deployed soldiers and ordinary citizens to erect buildings and improve roads.
The construction spree is intended to improve living conditions in keeping with one of Kim's first promises, that he would bolster the economy so they would no longer need to "tighten their belts." It's also a demonstration of his regime's power in the face of U.S.-backed sanctions over his nuclear weapons.