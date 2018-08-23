Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's besieged leadership faced renewed threats on Thursday, as several Liberal Party lawmakers said the majority of the party now supported his ouster.

The highest profile resignation saw Finance Minister Mathias Cormann, once a top Turnbull ally, offer to leave his post.

"It's with great sadness and a heavy heart that we went to see the Prime Minister yesterday afternoon to advise him that in our judgement he no longer enjoyed the support of the majority of members in the Liberal Party party room," Cormann told reporters in Canberra on Thursday. "And that it was in the best interests of the Liberal Party to help manage an orderly transition to a new leader."

Jobs and Innovation Minister Michaelia Cash and Communications Minister Mitch Fifield also resigned from their government posts in protest over Turnbull's ongoing premiership.

Dutton demands second leadership contest

Rebel lawmaker Peter Dutton said he called Turnbull to demand a second leadership vote.

The prime minister surprisingly won a leadership contest just last Tuesday, defeating Dutton by 48 votes to 35. However, Dutton told Turnbull it was clear he had now lost the support from a majority of party members.

"Earlier this morning I called the prime minister to advise him that it was my judgment that the majority of the party room no longer supported his leadership," Dutton said in a brief statement outside Parliament House. "As such, I asked him to convene a meeting of the Liberal Party at which I would challenge for the leadership of the parliamentary Liberal Party."

Turnbull's office had yet to respond publically to Dutton's renewed leadership challenge or the latest spate of resignations.

dm/rc (AP, dpa, Reuters)