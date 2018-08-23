CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Australia's political leadership turmoil. (all times local):

10 a.m.

Three senior Cabinet ministers have told Australia's prime minister that he has lost his government's support and must quickly hold an internal ballot to elect a new leader.

Mathias Cormann, Michaelia Cash and Mitch Fifield made their positions public on Thursday in a major blow to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's chances of surviving his current political crisis.

Former minister Peter Dutton has told Turnbull that he wants lawmakers in the ruling conservative Liberal Party to elect a new prime minister on Thursday.

In a surprise vote of ruling lawmakers Tuesday, Turnbull defeated Dutton in such a ballot by 48 votes to 35.

Australia has had years of political instability since Prime Minister John Howard lost power in 2007 after more than 11 years in office. No prime minister has lasted a full three-year term since.

9:25 a.m.

A government lawmaker has called on Australia's prime minister to give him a second chance to replace the premier in a leadership vote.

Peter Dutton said he told Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Thursday that he no longer had the support of a majority of lawmakers in the ruling conservative Liberal Party.

In a surprise vote of ruling lawmakers Tuesday, Turnbull defeated Dutton by 48 votes to 35.

Dutton wants the new vote on Thursday before Parliament takes a two-week break. The next scheduled party meeting is Sept. 11.

Turnbull did not immediately make a public response.

Australia has had years of political instability since Prime Minister John Howard lost power in 2007 after more than 11 years in office. No prime minister has lasted a full three-year term since.