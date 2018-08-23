  1. Home
Lawmaker tells Australian leader that party doesn't back him

By  Associated Press
2018/08/23 07:25
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A government lawmaker has called on Australia's prime minister to give him a second chance to replace the premier in a leadership vote.

Peter Dutton said he told Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Thursday that he no longer had the support of a majority of lawmakers in the ruling conservative Liberal Party.

In a surprise vote of ruling lawmakers Tuesday, Turnbull defeated Dutton by 48 votes to 35.

Dutton wants the new vote on Thursday before Parliament takes a two-week break. The next scheduled party meeting is Sept. 11.

Turnbull did not immediately make a public response.

Australia has had years of political instability since Prime Minister John Howard lost power in 2007 after more than 11 years in office. No prime minister has lasted a full three-year term since.