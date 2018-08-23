BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A grocery stock clerk's whose act of kindness toward an autistic 17-year-old went viral last month has been given a new car.

The Advocate of Baton Rouge reports 20-year-old Jordan Taylor was given the car Tuesday.

The Rouses Market employee allowed Jack Ryan "Ziggy" Edwards to help him stock items after the teen expressed interest. Edwards' father filmed them working together and had a conversation with Taylor in which he said he hoped to become a teacher.

Neighbors Federal Credit Union announced it had given Taylor the car. It's president and CEO, Steve Webb, says they're proud of Taylor for pursuing his dream of becoming a math teacher by enrolling at Grambling State University. A crowdfunding account has raised more than $100, 000 toward Taylor's college tuition.