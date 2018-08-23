New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|100.90
|Down
|.90
|Sep
|97.20
|98.30
|95.45
|96.40
|Down 1.55
|Oct
|100.90
|Down
|.90
|Dec
|101.30
|102.30
|99.35
|100.90
|Down
|.90
|Mar
|104.80
|105.70
|102.75
|104.25
|Down
|.90
|May
|107.25
|108.05
|105.25
|106.65
|Down
|.90
|Jul
|109.75
|110.50
|107.65
|109.10
|Down
|.90
|Sep
|112.20
|112.90
|110.05
|111.45
|Down
|.95
|Dec
|115.65
|116.40
|113.55
|114.90
|Down 1.00
|Mar
|119.30
|119.40
|117.00
|118.30
|Down
|.90
|May
|120.40
|120.45
|119.50
|120.35
|Down
|.80
|Jul
|122.20
|122.30
|121.25
|122.15
|Down
|.80
|Sep
|124.00
|124.00
|122.65
|123.90
|Down
|.80
|Dec
|126.95
|126.95
|125.60
|126.80
|Down
|.75
|Mar
|128.85
|129.70
|128.60
|129.70
|Down
|.45
|May
|130.85
|131.75
|130.85
|131.75
|Down
|.20
|Jul
|133.80
|134.20
|133.80
|134.20
|Up
|.90