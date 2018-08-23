  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/08/23 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 100.90 Down .90
Sep 97.20 98.30 95.45 96.40 Down 1.55
Oct 100.90 Down .90
Dec 101.30 102.30 99.35 100.90 Down .90
Mar 104.80 105.70 102.75 104.25 Down .90
May 107.25 108.05 105.25 106.65 Down .90
Jul 109.75 110.50 107.65 109.10 Down .90
Sep 112.20 112.90 110.05 111.45 Down .95
Dec 115.65 116.40 113.55 114.90 Down 1.00
Mar 119.30 119.40 117.00 118.30 Down .90
May 120.40 120.45 119.50 120.35 Down .80
Jul 122.20 122.30 121.25 122.15 Down .80
Sep 124.00 124.00 122.65 123.90 Down .80
Dec 126.95 126.95 125.60 126.80 Down .75
Mar 128.85 129.70 128.60 129.70 Down .45
May 130.85 131.75 130.85 131.75 Down .20
Jul 133.80 134.20 133.80 134.20 Up .90